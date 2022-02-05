Watch the trailer for Kanye West documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’

Netflix have released a new trailer for the Kanye West documentary Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy – watch below.

Act 1 of the three-part documentary arrives on Netflix on February 16, having initially premiered during Sundance’s virtual festival last month.

Jeen-Yuhs is directed by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah and will capture two decades of the rapper’s life and career. It promises to showcase “both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist”.

A first-look clip of the documentary was revealed last year during Netflix’s livestream TUDUM event, showing young West rapping his ‘The College Dropout’ track ‘Two Words’ alongside Mos Def.

“There’s people who might be better programmers, better rappers,” West, who is now legally known as Ye, says in the trailer, “but where I think I won is I had the heart.”

Last month, West made a statement about the film on Instagram in which he “kindly” said: “I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image.”

The film’s directors confirmed that he would not be given “final edit and approval” on the forthcoming documentary. “Me and Chike have a company called Creative Control, because you don’t want to lose your creative control,” Coodie said.

“If Kanye wasn’t as polarising of a character as he was, we wouldn’t have an interesting doc,” Chike added. “This just comes with the territory. This is Kanye’s personality, so you just embrace it and then it’s going to take us, take us wherever it takes us…. This is the person that we’re dealing with. We all know what we’re dealing with.”

In other news, West is currently working on ‘DONDA 2’, the sequel album to 2021’s ‘DONDA’, which he previously said would be released on February 22. It will be executive produced by Future, with Marilyn Manson also confirmed to be working on the record.