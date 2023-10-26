Watch the trailer for The Darkness’ first documentary, ‘Welcome To The Darkness’

The Darkness have shared the trailer for their upcoming feature-length documentary, Welcome to the Darkness. Check it out below.

Directed by Simon Emmett, the documentary will tell the story of the band’s formation in the early 2000s, their fast rise to fame as well as their crashing disbandment in 2006, finally covering their reunion in 2011.

The film is set to be released in cinemas for one night only on November 9 and it will be available on digital download and Blu-ray from December 4. Visit here for tickets to the showing.

Advertisement

As described in a press release, “20 years on from their platinum-selling debut, Justin Hawkins, his brother Dan Hawkins, bassist Frankie Poullain, and new drummer Rufus Taylor tell their story, in their own words of The Darkness’ comeback tale.”

It continued :”With unprecedented access, unseen archive footage, and intimate interviews filmed over eight years, Welcome to The Darkness is a tongue-in-cheek reflection on fame, failure, friendship and forgiveness. At its heart, this is a unique account of a band of brothers who are still haunted by the demons that ripped them apart. A band who can defiantly laugh in the face of adversities in their ultimate quest for happiness and redemption.”

The documentary arrives amid news of a 20th anniversary reissue of the band’s landmark 2003 album ‘Permission To Land’, which features their best-known single ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’.

The band are also set to tour the UK and Europe in celebration of its milestone birthday, playing the album in full on every date as well as other hits from the rest of their discography. Visit here for tickets and below for a full list of dates.

NOVEMBER

07 – Germany, Berlin, Admiralspalast

08 – Germany, Hamburg, Markthalle

09 – Germany, Cologne Essigfabrik

11 – Germany, Munich, Technikum

13 – Italy, Rome Orion

14 – Italy, Milan, Alcatraz

15 – Italy, Modena, Vox

17 – Switzerland, Prattlen, Z7

18 – Luxembourg Den Atelier

20 – Switzerland, Bern Muhle Hunziken

22 – Belguim, Brussels, AB

23 – France, Paris, La Cigale

24 – Holland, Amsterdam Melkweg Max

Advertisement

DECEMBER

2 – Belfast, Telegraph Building

3 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

8 – Norwich, Nick Rayns LCR

9 – London, Roundhouse

11 – Glasgow, Barrowland

12 – Manchester, New Century Hall

14 – Bristol, Beacon

15 – Nottingham, Rock City

16 – Wolverhampton, Wulfrun Hall