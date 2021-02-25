Watch the trailer for the ‘Hard-Ons: the Most Australian Band Ever!’ documentary

The first trailer for a documentary about cult Australian punk band The Hard-Ons has been released.

Hard-Ons: The Most Australian Band Ever follows the travails of the trio from their beginnings in 1980s Punchbowl, NSW, dealing with racism from punk skinheads, to touring with rock’s bigwigs like the Foo Fighters, Henry Rollins and more.

The trailer also considers the band’s future, on the cusp of the release of their forthcoming 13th studio album, as to whether their brand of miscreance is still relevant.

It also features interviews with the band’s three members Keish de Silva, Peter Black, Ray Ahn as well as Dave Faulkner of the Hoodoo Gurus.

“They’re a snotty and in your face-kind of band and they’ve stayed that way until today,” Faulker laughs in the clip.

Watch it below.

The documentary, directed and produced by Jonathan J. Sequeira (Descent into the Maelstrom – The Radio Birdman Story), is still in development. A release is slated for early 2022, with the filmmakers encouraging fans to contribute to its $65,000 funding goal via Documentary Australia.

During the first 12 years of the band’s existence, they became the most commercially successful, fully-independent band in Australia, selling over 250,000 records. The Hard-Ons released their most recent studio album, ‘So I Could Have Them Destroyed’, in 2019.