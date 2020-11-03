Blossoms have announced a new documentary called Back To Stockport – check out the trailer below.

The five-piece, who released their third album ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ in January, will look back at their homecoming show at Stockport County FC’s Edgeley Park in June 2019 for the film, which will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on November 8.

Fans will also be able to watch Back To Stockport in full on YouTube for a 24-hour period from 8pm (GMT) this coming Saturday (November 7).

Advertisement

‘We’ve worked with Charlie [Watts, long-term collaborator] on and off since the band started really, so when the opportunity to make something together surrounding the homecoming show in Stockport came about, we jumped at the chance,” Blossoms explained of the project.

“We think he’s really captured the spirit of the band, and being a friend, he was able to get the natural moments you don’t normally see in a band documentary. We love the film and hope you do too!”

Director Watts added: “To be able to make a film about them playing to a sold-out show in our home tome of Stockport was something I’ll never forget. I think the film gives an intimate insight into the amazing bond and togetherness this band has. They grew up as best friends and it really does show on the screen.”

According to a press release, Back To Stockport will offer up candid behind-the-scenes access to the band as well as individual interviews with each member. It will also feature live footage of tracks such as ‘Your Girlfriend’, ‘Blow’, ‘My Favourite Room’, ‘There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)’ and ‘Charlemagne’.

Advertisement

The trailer begins with the group recording ‘I Can’t Stand It’, the lead single from their second album ‘Cool Like You’. “I think we always knew from the start with Blossoms that it was different to the other bands we’ve been in,” frontman Tom Ogden explains.

Over the summer, Blossoms confirmed they’d started work on their fourth record by sharing a series of studio shots online.