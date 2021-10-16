Watch The Twilight Sad cover Frightened Rabbit’s ‘Fast Blood’

The Twilight Sad covered Frightened Rabbit‘s ‘Fast Blood’ at their gig in Paisley last night (October 15) – see footage below.

The band were playing a set in the Spiegeltent as part of the Spree music and arts festival.

“We decided we wanted to cover another one of our friends’ songs,” frontman James Graham said before the performance. “I know most of you will know it, so please, please help me out. Let’s try and get through it together.”

Watch the performance of ‘Fast Blood’ below:

The last few days have been a bit of a rollercoaster…both good & bad. Getting back out there wasn’t as easy as I thought it would be. But we did it, we did it together. I want everyone to know how lucky we feel to be back out there doing what we ❤️ & in front of the people we ❤️ — the twilight sad (@thetwilightsad) October 16, 2021

Since the passing of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison in 2018, The Twilight Sad have covered a number of the band’s songs at live shows, most notably ‘Keep Yourself Warm’, while they also contributed a version of ‘Floating In The Forth’ to a tribute album of ‘The Midnight Organ Fight’ released in 2019.

Speaking to NME in 2019, Graham discussed how covering Frightened Rabbit’s songs helped him to process Hutchison’s death. “When Scott passed away, there were so many messages, memories and story about him on the internet. They were beautiful things, and people said so many amazing things about Scott, but I couldn’t do it.

“I went into my shell about it and was really protective of memories of Scott. They were my memories and not anybody else’s. Everyone else wants to share and that’s a beautiful, thing as well – but for me, I couldn’t. My way of voicing my emotions about it was to sing his songs. It’s partly selfishly for us because it’s still a very cathartic to do, and in a weird way it feels like I’m speaking to my friend every night.”

Earlier this week, Tiny Changes, the charity set up in memory of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison, launched a new mental health fund.

The charity aims to improve the mental health of children and young people, with Hutchison’s family explaining that they hoped to continue “the positive impact that his art and music had on so many people”.

Tiny Changes has now announced a national small grants programme, the Make Tiny Changes Fund. Per the organisation’s official website, it “supports innovative ideas with up to £10,000”.