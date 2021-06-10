Watch The Veronicas perform a medley of their hits at Game 1 of State Of Origin 2021

The Veronicas took to the stage to perform a medley of their hits as the pre-game entertainment for the first game of the 2021 State Of Origin series.

The performance, taking place at Townsville’s Queensland Stadium last night (June 9) after it was moved from Melbourne following the city’s lockdown, saw Jess and Lisa Origliasso open with new track ‘Godzilla’, taken from their just-released album of the same name.

They then went into a new version of their debut single ‘4ever’ with a verse delivered by Bundjalung Yaegl rapper Narli. The Brisbane duo proceeded to close their performance with ‘Untouched’.

Advertisement

Watch the full performance below.

Speaking of the performance on Instagram, Lisa said, “it is an honour to share the stage & heART” with Narli.

“[So] much love to our amazing team who gracefully pull off miracles for us,” she wrote.

“So much goes on behind the scenes to make these shows happen with absolute creative authenticity in our hearts & we are so grateful to get to do it with incredible souls who get it.”

The next State Of Origin game, taking place at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on June 27, will be opened with a performance by Sheppard, while the final game, set for July 14 at Sydney’s Stadium Australia, will be opened with performances from Lime Cordiale and JK-47.

Advertisement

‘Godzilla’, The Veronicas’ fourth album, dropped late last month before they set out on a nationwide tour, which will continue tonight at Darwin’s Dec Playhouse. Their forthcoming fifth album, ‘Human’, will be released on Friday July 2.