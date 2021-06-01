Watch the video for Bukowski’s emotive new single, ‘Elevator Song’

Melbourne-based emo-punk outfit Bukowski have released a video for their latest single, ‘Elevator Song’.

The song comes as the first new material from Bukowski since 2019, when they dropped the acoustic track ‘Til I’m Dead’. Its film clip was shot in the band’s own warehouse, and sees the four-piece performing in a room lined with newspaper as home videos are projected onto them. The video was filmed by Travis Suttie, and edited by Travis and James Dominko.

Watch the video for ‘Elevator Song’ below:

In a press statement, vocalist James Karagiozis explained that the song’s lyrical themes deal with “trying to understand things you learned whilst growing up.”

“[You learn] different belief systems and views on things, battling those things that you can still see truths in – while others you have a tough time grasping,” he said.

“[You’re] questioning whether something is right but getting stuck – because if one thing you learn is right, does that mean everything could possibly be right? This sets [off] the doubt and fear that grows within my mind.”

Karagiozis went on to explain the premise of the track’s video, as the home videos used are “memories from [their] respective childhoods.”

“It took us about three hours to newspaper all the walls of the warehouse, so the projection had some texture to play off,” he said.

Pending the end of Victoria’s seven-day lockdown, Bukowski will perform with Catholic Guilt in Bendigo this Friday June 4, before playing with Bad Juju in Fitzroy on Saturday June 5.