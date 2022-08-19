Watch the video for Peach PRC’s new single ‘Forever Drunk’

Peach PRC has returned with a music video for her latest single, ‘Forever Drunk’, which sees the Adelaide hyperpop artist respond to heartbreak by causing a scene inside a bar.

For the clip, Peach linked up with filmmaker Nima Nabili Rad, who – according to a new interview Peach did with Rolling Stone – gave the artist one of her earliest jobs in the music industry: an acting role in the video for Oliver Hendens’ 2015 single ‘Melody’.

“I was asked to be in his videos a few times and remember always being on set imagining what it would be like to one day be in my own video,” Peach told the publication. “I’ve read so many from Nima over the years and it’s why when I sent this one to him, he didn’t change a thing and allowed me full control.”

Have a look at the ‘Forever Drunk’ clip below:

Peach released ‘Forever Drunk’ as a standalone single last Friday. In a press release, she explained that the song was written as a reflection on her first experience with heartbreak, “when at that time I thought this teenage relationship was all I had in my life”.

She opened up further: “I had no family, I hated school [and] I didn’t think I was smart or talented. So once I lost this person, I went into full on teenage melodramatic devastation, grovelling on my hands and knees begging to be taken back. I thought I would NEVER get over it at the time.”

The song was co-written with Grammy-nominated songwriter Bonnie McKee – whose credits include work with Katy Perry and Britney Spears – who Peach credited for its upbeat sound. “Originally ‘Forever Drunk’ was a much sadder song,” she said, “but Bonnie and I turned it into an anthemic ‘dance while you cry’ bop, which is what I wanted the song to blossom into anyway.

“Bonnie’s like a big sister to me, we talk all the time with each other, sharing our little DIY creative endeavours and random ideas at ridiculous hours of the night. We’ve had such similar lives and have so much in common, not just in our bubblegum pop music but with our personal journeys too.”

‘Forever Drunk’ came as Peach’s second new release for the year, following the February release of ‘God Is A Freak’. Back in June, though, she put a hyperpop spin on Wheatus’ 2000 hit ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ for the Spotify Singles series.

Last year saw Peach release three standalone singles – ‘Josh’ (which came in at Number 35 on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2021), ‘Symptomatic’ and ‘Heavy’ – as well as the Christmas-themed ‘I’ve Been Bad, Santa’. Fans will be able to see Peach perform those songs on every date of the Spilt Milk and Falls festivals later this year.