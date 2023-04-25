Watch The Walkmen play their first show in a decade

The Walkmen returned to the stage after a decade-long hiatus for their first full-length performance on April 22.

The band recently appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert for their first television appearance in 10 years where they performed their 2004 hit ‘The Rat’.

Ahead of their extensive North American headline tour, The Walkmen took to the Westerly Sound at United Theatre in Rhode Island for their first show since they decided to go on “extreme hiatus”.

The 21-song set consisted of a mix of songs mainly drawing upon their albums ‘Bows + Arrows’, ‘Everyone Who Pretended To Like Me Is Gone’ and ‘You & Me’.

They played their biggest hit, ‘The Rat’, second after opening with ‘They’re Winning’. The band also aired crowd favourites ‘Angela Surf City’ and ‘In The New Year’ before ending the show with ‘Heaven’.

Watch fan-shot footage and see the full setlist below.

‘They’re Winning’

‘The Rat’

‘In The New Year’

‘On The Water’

‘No Christmas While I’m Talking’

‘Wake Up’

‘Blue As Your Blood’

‘Juveniles’

‘Dónde Está La Playa’

‘Angela Surf City’

‘Blizzard Of ’96’

‘New Years Eve’

‘Everyone Who Pretended To Like Me Is Gone’

‘Little House Of Savages’

‘138th Street’

‘All Hands And The Cook’

‘Heaven’

The band– comprised of Hamilton Leithauser, Paul Maroon, Walter Martin, Peter Bauer and Matt Barrick – are currently staging a five-night residency at Webster Hall in their hometown of New York City.

In a recent interview with NME, Letihauser shared that the Walkmen reunion had been suggested for several years but explained: “It just wasn’t the right time for everybody. It wasn’t something I was interested in doing for a long time.”

“Our manager floated the idea yet again and painted a picture of some shows we could do and how to make it work. Individually everybody said ‘yeah’. I’m excited for it. I don’t know what we’re gonna sound like. I guess we’ll probably sound exactly the same,” he added.

In other news, the group recently added a number of UK shows to their upcoming ‘Revenge’ tour.

Set for later this year, the UK leg of dates will start in Glasgow on August 21, and will feature gigs in Manchester and London. The latter features three back-to-back performances at KOKO. Find any remaining tickets here.

Letihauser also shared that he is working on his fifth solo album, revealing that the project was “getting there.” He played multiple songs from the upcoming LP live during his annual Café Carlyle residency.