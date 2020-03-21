The War On Drugs‘ Adam Granduciel hosted a live stream on Instagram last night (March 20), sharing rough workings of three new songs.

“This week we’ll go downstairs and Live for season 1 episode 1 of #QuaranTones,” Granduciel announced on Instagram ahead of the first episode yesterday. “Let’s listen to some new, almost finished songs, some experiments, some old multi tracks, or maybe we’ll just listen to Automatic for the People through a Dimension D.”

The new songs played are called ‘Victim’, ‘I Don’t Wanna Wait’ and ‘Harmonious Dream’, and they were played from the speakers in Granduciel’s studio alongside a Q&A session with fans and an acoustic performance of ‘In Reverse’.

Advertisement

Listen to the new songs and stream the whole thing below.

The War On Drugs are currently working on the follow-up to their 2017 album ‘A Deeper Understanding’. In a four-star review of the album, NME said: “These songs revel in their spaciousness, like three- minute drivetime anthems from 1986 set free from their radio edits to muck around with 2017’s oddest noises for seven minutes at a time. Granduciel’s music is such a sumptuous wallow we don’t mind moving forward by the inch.”

Advertisement

A host of artists have begun live streaming gigs, Q&As and studio sessions amid the continued coronavirus pandemic.

Charli XCX has started a new live stream series that includes personal training sessions and an art class with Clairo.

Neil Young is also live streaming sessions from his house along with Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, who shared new song ‘Life In Quarantine’ this week as part of his ongoing ‘Live From Home’ series.