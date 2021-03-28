Watch The Weather Station perform songs from their latest album live

The Weather Station have performed three songs on CBS This Morning from their latest album, ‘Ignorance’, released earlier this year.

Performed yesterday (March 27), the band gave live renditions of their tracks ‘Tried To Tell You’, ‘Parking Lot’ and ‘Loss’.

Watch the clips below:

Advertisement

‘Ignorance’ was released back in February through Fat Possum. NME gave the album four stars upon its release, describing it as “the soundtrack to a very private kind of dancefloor”.

“[This is] an album that pulses with energy, one that’s not a dancefloor record in the traditional sense – we can’t see Diplo dropping any of these tracks into his inevitable socially distanced Las Vegas comeback set at some point in late 2021 – but one with an insistent groove woven into its 10 delicately emotive songs, which deal with love in all its messy permutations,” the review read.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME about the album, The Weather Station vocalist Tamara Lindeman explained how the ongoing threat of climate change influenced her writing.

“I’ve always cared about climate change and I’ve always cared about the environment, but I just hadn’t fully faced it,” Lindeman said earlier this year.

“It was like this oozing, festering wound that I was not acknowledging, in part too because I was literally spending every day driving a van and flying on tour. I felt like I couldn’t look at the climate crisis because I was a bad guy too.”