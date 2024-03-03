Watch The Weeknd and Travis Scott join Mike Dean onstage in LA

The Weeknd and Travis Scott joined producer Mike Dean onstage during his show in Los Angeles on Friday night (March 1) – check out the footage below.

Dean played a 14-song gig at LA’s Wiltern Theatre, opening the set with ‘The Lure’ – his collaborative song with The Weeknd from the soundtrack to The Idol (per Setlist.FM).

Later, The Weeknd – aka Abel Tesfaye – took to the stage to deliver a synthy cover version of ‘In Heaven (Lady In The Radiator Song)’ from the 1977 David Lynch film Eraserhead. He then assisted on a joint rendition of his unreleased cut ‘Take Me Back To LA’.

Scott – who enlisted Dean to produce on all of his studio albums, including 2023’s ‘Utopia’ – joined Dean and The Weeknd to perform their collaborative track ‘Circus Maximus’. Next up, Scott aired ‘Fe!n’ from his latest LP alongside Dean.

Watch some fan-shot videos here:

The Weeknd previews his unreleased song "Take Me Back to LA" 👀 pic.twitter.com/MIK2l4uRMo — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 2, 2024

Take Me Back to LA; Full song – the Weeknd (pt. 1) pic.twitter.com/oEFFNJquhi — p 🍉 (@afterdawnxo) March 2, 2024

The Weeknd has also worked with Dean on the former’s 2015 album ‘Beauty Behind The Madness’ as well as the soundtrack to Tesfaye’s HBO show The Idol. Additionally, Dean remixed ‘Starry Eyes’ from The Weeknd’s most recent record ‘Dawn FM’.

The pair teamed up again last year on four songs that feature on Dean’s latest full-length album, ‘4:23’. Tesfaye contributed to numerous tracks, and served as an executive producer on the project.

In other news, The Weeknd recently teased a return to music with a sequel to ‘After Hours’ and ‘Dawn FM’. The latter album, which is the star’s fifth studio effort, was released in early 2022.

Last month saw Travis Scott perform ‘Fe!n’ with Playboi Carti at the 2024 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.