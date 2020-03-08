Watch The Weeknd debut new song ‘Scared To Live’ on SNL

The Weeknd performed on Saturday Night Live last night (March 7) and debuted a new song – watch footage below.

Abel Tesfaye, who releases his new album ‘After Hours’ later this month (March 20), premiered new track ‘Scared To Live’ on the show.

‘Scared To Live’, which was introduced by SNL host Daniel Craig, is a shimmering, emotive ballad. Watch the performance below.

The Weeknd also performed recent single ‘Blinding Lights’, which was released at the back end of 2019, on the show. Reviewing the song upon its release, NME said: “The bright, synth-driven electro-pop makes for an insistent listen that’ll surely result in it soaring up to the upper echelons of the pop and R&B charts.”

Alongside the performances, Tesfaye also popped up a number of times during the show. Happeared midway through the show’s Weekend Update to provide The Weeknd Update, and played a part in a skit called On The Couch. Watch the latter below.

‘After Hours’ comes out on March 20, and The Weeknd recently added a fourth date at London’s O2 Arena to his massive UK and European tour in support of the album.

The singer’s full-length follow-up to 2016’s ‘Starboy’ comes after he shared the songs ‘Blinding Lights’ and ‘Heartless’ in November 2019.

The two tracks were his first new material since his surprise 2018 EP ‘My Dear Melancholy’.

The Weeknd recently appeared in Safdie Brothers film Uncut Gems. It was recently revealed, though, that Tesfaye wasn’t originally slated to star in the film, which sees him play a pop star who gets into a fight with Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler).