Watch The Weeknd’s meta, eerie short film ‘After Hours’

The Weeknd has shared a short film called After Hours, which precedes his upcoming album of the same name.

The video begins at the very end of the musician’s performance of ‘Blinding Lights’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and follows him through the corridors of the TV studio and out onto the streets of LA.

After a series of unsettling scenes see Abel Tesfaye dragged through the subway by an unseen force, the star ends up in a lift with a couple. As the doors shut, the screen turns red and the distant screams can be heard. Watch it below now.

The Weeknd’s new album, also titled ‘After Hours’, will be released on March 20. A world tour will follow, starting in North America in June. The star will arrive in the UK in October, kicking off the UK and European leg of the tour with four dates at London’s The O2.

The Weeknd will play:

October 2020

11 – London, The O2

12 – London, The O2

13 – London, The O2

15 – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

16 – Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

18 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

19 – Manchester, Arena

23 – London, The O2

Meanwhile, Yeasayer are suing The Weeknd and Kendrick Lamar over ‘Pray For Me’, the pair’s collaboration from the Black Panther soundtrack. The band claim the track infringes their song ‘Sunrise’, including a “distinctive choral performance” featured in the 2007 track.