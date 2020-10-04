Watch Thomas Headon perform mini-concert in London studio

Melbourne-born rising star Thomas Headon has today (October 5) shared footage of himself and his band performing a range of songs at London’s Pool Studios.

The singer-songwriter, who currently resides in England, is shown playing breakthrough hit ‘Clean Me Up’, along with ‘Loving You’, ‘Focus’, ‘Grace’ and recent single ‘UrbanAngel1999’. The video also features a life-sized Harry Styles cardboard cut-out, which often appears in Headon’s visuals.

“can’t play live for a little while so we filmed this set for u live at Pool Studios in London xxx pls sing along like ur actually in a concert with me lol,” he captioned the set.

Advertisement

Watch the 20-minute performance below:

Last month (September), Headon dropped his second EP of 2020, titled ‘The Goodbye EP’. The six-track release was written over the past year or so and was inspired by being in a new environment where the singer met a wide variety of new people.

“A lot of the songs on this EP to me are a call for attention, whether that be from the girl I was into at the time, new friends or even myself,” Headon said in a statement. “It’s kind of just a diary of my interactions over the past year, while also following on from my last EP ‘The Greatest Hits’ being that usually after that album everyone just has a goodbye album.”

Ironically, ‘The Greatest Hits’ was his debut EP.

Earlier this year, Thomas Headon was forced to reschedule his UK tour dates, as a result of COVID-19 restrictions. The originally planned September-October 2020 dates have now been rescheduled to April 2021.

Advertisement

Headon will play 11 shows around England, Scotland and Ireland. Ticketing details and touring updates can be found here.