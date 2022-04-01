Watch Thornhill cover Muse’s ‘Supermassive Black Hole’ for Like a Version

Thornhill were the guests for today’s (April 1) edition of triple j’s Like a Version, where they performed a rendition of Muse‘s ‘Supermassive Black Hole’.

The metalcore outfit’s version stays relatively faithful to Muse’s original but adds the distinctive grit and bite of Thornhill’s recent singles with blistering, distorted guitars and frontman Jacob Charlton’s vocals, which oscillate between a low croon and smooth falsetto.

In addition to ‘Supermassive Black Hole’, Thornhill also performed their original song ‘Casanova’, which arrived last year as the lead single from forthcoming album ‘Heroine’. Watch both performances below:

In a post-performance interview, Charlton and guitarist Ethan McCann explained the band’s decision to cover the song, released in 2006 as the lead single from Muse’s fourth album ‘Black Holes and Revelations’.

“It’s a relatively straightforward song instrumentally, so there was a bit of wiggle room so we could add our own sections and mix it up a little bit which was fun,” McCann said.

“I don’t think there was a lot of songs that we were looking at that suited my voice and also the instruments, so this one was a cool way to have fun and bring our own element to it,” Charlton added.

“I wanted to bring the attitude I bring on [‘Heroine’] a lot to this one and just do it my own way. This one sits really nice in my range, and I could kind of ramp it up and start lower and build up until I was an octave above, just to have some fun with it and push myself a bit harder.”

‘Heroine’, Thornhill’s second album, is set to arrive on June 3 via UNFD. The band announced the album last month alongside third single ‘Hollywood’, following on from ‘Casanova’ and ‘Arkangel’.