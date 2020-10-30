Watch Tierra Whack’s colourful, surreal video for ‘Dora’

Tierra Whack has shared a colourful video for her new song ‘Dora’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The track is the Philadelphia rapper’s first piece of her own new music since early 2019, although she has since collaborated with Lil Yachty, Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky on ’T.D’.

The ‘Dora’ video, which was directed by Alex Da Corte, features appearances from Sesame Street characters like Kermit and Bert, as well as scenes showing Whack riding on a plastic tortoise or with a cartoon torso and pink horse’s legs.

In a statement, Da Corte said: “On May 1st 1969, Fred Rogers testified before the Senate Committee in defence of federal funding for children’s Public Broadcasting. He said, “If we in public television can only make it clear that feelings are mentionable and manageable we will have done a great service for mental health.” In the same year, puppeteer Jim Henson and his muppets developed the children’s educational program Sesame Street.

“Fifty one years later, Tierra and myself still feel it is urgent to find a way to speak to our feelings through music and pictures. Thinking of the ways in which Aretha Franklin, Fred Rogers and Jim Henson navigated the world through good times and bad times with determined positivity was deeply inspiring to me during the making of this video. To make Tierra laugh was in some ways the best I could do on the hardest of days.”

Watch the video for ‘Door’ above now.

In March, Whack sampled Alanis Morissette’s ‘Ironic’ on an unofficial song called ‘Stuck’, which detailed frustrations from the start of lockdown. “I’m sick of being stuck in the house/I wanna get out now,” she sang on the track.