Watch TikTok user add extra monsters to Jay-Z’s verse on Kanye West’s ‘Monster’

A TikTok user has humorously added more monsters to the opening lines of Jay-Z‘s verse on Kanye West‘s classic track ‘Monster’ – you can watch the clip below.

The 2010 song, which featured on West’s acclaimed album ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’, included contributions from West, Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Bon Iver and Nicki Minaj.

TikTok user @Larvaeluvr is behind the new creation, which extends Jay-Z’s original opening lines – “Sasquatch, Godzilla, King Kong, Loch Ness / Goblin, ghoul, a zombie with no conscience” – to include a range of other fictional creatures, including the Cloverfield monster, Bowser and leprechauns.

You can watch the TikTok in question below.

In other Jay-Z news, the rapper recently spoke about bonding with Inter Milan and Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku, who is signed to Jay-Z’s sports management company Roc Nation Sports, praised Jay-Z’s ongoing support in response, saying that his words of encouragement have helped him “become a winner”.

Earlier this month Jay-Z revealed that his mother was initially reluctant to take a role in his 2017 track ‘Smile’, in which she discussed her sexuality publicly for the first time.

“When she first heard that song she got super-defensive,” the rapper recalled. “I was in LA and she flew out to LA, and then she left and was like, ‘No.’

“We talked through it. And then when she flew back to LA she had written a poem. She wrote that on the plane. It came with the American Airlines note pad… I was like, ‘You got bars, ma!’”