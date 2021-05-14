Watch Tim Minchin cover a fan-requested Ball Park Music hit for Like A Version

To kick off the last day of triple j’s 2021 Requestival week, musical comedy superstar Tim Minchin has put a bright and bubbly twist on Ball Park Music’s 2017 single, ‘Exactly How You Are’.

In addition to his cover of the Ball Park Music gem, which premiered on the Brisbane band’s ARIA-nominated fifth album, ‘Good Mood’, Minchin delivered a string of other off-kilter covers including Coolio’s ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ and Sia’s ‘Chandelier’. All four covers were requested by triple j listeners as part of the youth broadcaster’s Requestival celebrations.

While we await the video releases for his other covers, watch Minchin’s piano-driven take on ‘Exactly How You Are’ below.

The Requestival event returned this week after an expectation-shattering first run in 2020, giving listeners the chance to program the station’s entire slate of broadcasted music. Naturally, the lineup has featured some commendable inclusions from acts like The Wiggles, Crazy Frog and Nintendo (see: the undeniably classic Mii Channel theme).

As is custom for triple J’s Like A Version segment, Minchin also performed one of his own quirky piano-pop numbers, opting for recent single ‘Airport Piano’.

Twenty years after launching his career with an idiosyncratic, performance-focussed blend of stand-up comedy and musical theatre, Minchin released his debut album, ‘Apart Together’, last August.

Speaking to NME, he said, “This album is about creating songs that belong on an album, as opposed to songs that belong live. And with all the punchline stuff – fuck putting that on a studio album. That’s not for an album, that’s for live. And the cutoff is – how can I make this sonically interesting so that if you’re sitting in your living room listening you’re like, ‘This is great’?”

Minchin is due to perform at the 2021 Art Of Music event on Saturday July 17, appearing alongside fellow vanguards Ngaiire, Kate Ceberano and The Teskey Brothers at the Art Gallery of New South Wales.