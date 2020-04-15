Watch Tim Minchin perform Hamlet in isolation

Sydney Theatre Company shared a video of Tim Minchin performing a monologue from Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’ last night (April 15). Watch it below:

“I really love ‘Hamlet’ which is very original of me,” Minchin said in the video.

“I got to play him in a little pro-am production in Perth in my early 20s, and once you’ve had those words under your tongue, it’s kind of addictive and you just want to do it again.”

Tim Minchin is no stranger to acting, most recently starring in the drama series, ‘Upright’. His onstage acting credits include ‘Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead’ and the musical ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’.

The musical comedian has kept busy in isolation, teaming up with Briggs to record ‘HouseFyre’ last week (April 8). He also recently rescheduled his Australian tour dates for early 2021, in response to growing coronavirus concerns. He was also set to play Splendour In The Grass this July, but that has since been pushed back to October.

Minchin’s debut studio album was due to be released on March 13, but appears to have been pushed back as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Minchin shared the first single from his album, ‘Leaving LA‘, on March 5.

He said this song “is meant to reflect the bitterness I felt when the project I had been working on for 4 years got trashed.

“But it’s also meant to feel a bit sad, and a bit funny, and a bit fond. It’s bittersweet; like a break-up song written for somebody you’re still a little in love with.”