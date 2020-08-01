Watch Tim Minchin’s hilariously bleak original BAFTAs song

Tim Minchin opened last night’s virtual TV BAFTA awards (July 31) with a new original comedy song specially written for the cerremony – watch it below.

Minchin recorded the performance remotely from Sydney with three back up singers. The untitled song is bleakly comic and apocalyptic, decrying the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the arts, and joking about how Minchin’s TV show Upright was not nominated for an award.

“Tell me how do you make great art, when reality has jumped the shark?…Come hell or high water/Pandemic or disorder/We will stand up to give each other prizes,” Minchin sang.

“Let’s get through these awards and get back to our real jobs/Signing virtuous petitions in our ugg boots.”

Minchin also closed the ceremony with a performance of his song ‘Carry You’ from Upright.

This year’s BAFTA event was broadcast from a closed-doors studio with host Richard Ayoade and some of the award presenters there in person, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The big TV winner of the night was Chernobyl with two major awards for best mini-series and leading actor, for Jared Harris, taking its total to 9 BAFTAs following the show’s recent victory at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards. Elsewhere, Idris Elba received the night’s special award, for his creative contribution to television and his work promoting diversity and new talent in the industry.

Minchin’s debut studio album, ‘Apart Together’, is set to be released in November 2020 on BMG Australia. It’s set to feature the singles ‘Leaving LA’, ‘I’ll Take Lonely Tonight’ and sees the musician drop the jokes almost altogether in favour of what he told NME is “bent pop”.