Watch Timothée Chalamet and boygenius dance as Troye Sivan on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Timothée Chalamet and boygenius have appeared on Saturday Night Live parodying Troye Sivan.

Last night (November 11), Chalamet performed a sketch acting as a sleep demon in the form of Sivan.

“I’m an Australian YouTube twink turned indie pop star, and model turned HBO actor Troye Sivan played by an American actor who can’t do an Australian accent,” he joked. Chalamet also called Sivan a “moisturised Machine Gun Kelly”

Chalamet then performed the choreography from Sivan’s song ‘Got Me Started’, which ends with Chalamet pulling his pants down and revealing his bright red underwear.

After appearing to the woman in hospital several times, Chalamet is joined by all three members of boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker), who served as musical guests on SNL. All four then danced as Sivan, turning around to show their underwear. Watch the moment below:

Chalamet’s appearance on SNL marks his first official promotion of his upcoming role in Wonka. The film had its promotion prevented due to the SAG strike, which has now ended on November 9. Wonka is scheduled for release on December 15.

In recent news, Chalamet announced he was preparing for his role as Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown. Chalamet will be working alongside the team who assisted Austin Butler for Elvis in preparation to play the legendary singer songwriter: “I just saw the way [Butler] committed to it all, and realised I needed to step it up.”

“You need your ability to imagine, your ability to observe, and your ability to experience,” Chalamet said about preparing for the role. “And if any one of those is compromised, your ability to create is compromised in some way.”