Watch Tkay Maidza’s hazy new video for ‘Syrup’

Tkay Maidza has shared a new music video for her latest single ‘Syrup’, released earlier this month.

The clip, directed by Jenna Marsh, casts Tkay as a kind of anthropomorph with spikes rippled through her skin. She patrols an LA area with two others like her, and mixes chemicals in a lab to produce the track’s namesake syrup, making reality a little hazier.

Watch the high concept effort below.

‘Syrup’ is Tkay’s third single this year, following the Yung Baby Tate-featuring ‘Kim’ and her cover of Pixies’ ‘Where Is My Mind’ for the 40th anniversary compilation of label 4AD ‘Bills & Aches & Blues’.

‘Kim’ and ‘Syrup’ are expected to appear on ‘Last Year Was Weird Volume 3’, the third iteration of her EP/mixtape series. It has not been officially announced or given a release date, though Tkay has confirmed its existence on social media several times.

‘Last Year Was Weird Volume 2′ was released last year, with NME naming it one of the 25 best Australian releases of 2020.

“[It] swaps the EDM beats of her past for a lookbook of neo-soul, grime and glitch, uprooted from the same city that produced the Hilltop Hoods,” the NME blurb said.