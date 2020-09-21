Watch Tom Snowdon perform Kylie’s ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ at home

Singer-songwriter and longtime Pieater member Tom Snowdon has today (September 21) shared a video of himself covering Kylie Minogue‘s 2001 chart-topper ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’.

The live footage comes after the cover was officially released earlier this month.

Watch Snowdon below, as he flawlessly re-works the famed pop song right in the comfort of what looks like a home studio.

‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’ is the first track to be released off Snowdon’s forthcoming EP of covers, titled ‘Channel’. The track listing also features songs by Men At Work, Selena Gomez, Björk, Britney Spears and Rodgers & Hart.

Speaking of the EP, Snowdon said the idea to do a compilation of covers stemmed from Yorta Yorta artist Jimmy Little’s album ‘Messenger’.

Snowdon was inspired by some of his favourite singers throughout this project, including Björk, Nina Simone, Elizabeth Fraser (Cocteau Twins) and Mark Hollis (Talk Talk), who inspired him to explore the atmospheres of songs that weren’t his own.

“They’re mesmerising for me because they take listeners on a journey with their voices. They’re deeply instrumental and rich with emotion, so the words they sing take on weight and power.”

Around the cover’s formal release, Snowdon said he wanted to “push myself to explore spaces I’d not normally work in and also to have fun with the arrangements”.

“That Kylie track is such an Australian classic but is probably a bit outside the space in which I usually work… but everyone knows that song. The challenge putting it together, as with any cover, was keeping the soul of what’s special about the original but also freely interpreting it.”

‘Channel’ – the debut EP from Tom Snowdon – is set to be released on October 7.

This marks his first solo release, following on from his work in No Mono and collaborations with fellow Pieater acts #1 Dads and Big Scary.