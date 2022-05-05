Watch Tones And I cover Amyl and The Sniffers’ ‘Guided By Angels’ at this year’s APRA Awards

Tones And I delivered a theatrical cover of Amyl and The Sniffers‘ ‘Guided By Angels’ earlier this week while performing as part of this year’s APRA Music Awards ceremony at Melbourne Town Hall.

Joined by a chorus of backing vocalists, Tones’ rendition of the the ‘Comfort To Me’ song swaps out the snarling pub-punk ferocity of the original for a soaring, operatic interpretation. Midway through, the scuzzy, overdriven bassline from Amyl’s version emerges and the performance builds in intensity.

Watch Tones and co. cover ‘Guided By Angels’ below:

Advertisement

Jack Ladder & The Dreamlanders, meanwhile, transformed Genesis Owusu‘s ‘The Other Black Dog’ into a haunting, slow-burning dirge. Seated behind a piano, Ladder crooned the ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ cut as his bandmates gradually built up a menacing soundscape.

grentperez performed a reverb-heavy guitar-pop spin on the Awards’ Song of the Year, The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber‘s ‘Stay’. Telenova and Mindy Meng Wang‘s take on Hiatus Kaiyote‘s ‘Red Room’ captured all the smoky brilliance of the original, while infusing it with the band’s cinematic trip-hop and Wang’s resonant guzheng plucks.

Watch all three of those performances below:

Advertisement

Other performances on the evening included the Hard-Ons covering The Saints‘ ‘Know Your Product’ in tribute to the late Chris Bailey. Dallas Woods united with Chris Cheney of The Living End along with KYE for a mash-up of AC/DC‘s ‘Back In Black’ and Woods’ collaboration with Jerome Farah, ‘Hoodlum’.

Tasman Keith, meanwhile, linked up with Cookin’ On 3 Burners, Kylie Auldist, Didirri, Jungaji Brady and Dean Brady for ‘First Nation’, a track from Midnight Oil‘s ‘The Makarrata Project’ album that Keith features on. Watch those performances here over on APRA AMCOS’ YouTube channel.

The Kid LAROI led the winners at this year’s awards, being crowned in three categories: Songwriter of the Year, the peer-voted APRA Song of the Year for ‘Stay’, and Most Performed Hip Hop/Rap Work for ‘Without You’.

Genesis Owusu was named Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year, while Tones And I won Most Performed Work for ‘Fly Away’ and Most Performed Australian Work Overseas for breakout hit ‘Dance Monkey’. Other winners included The Wiggles, Vance Joy, Amy Shark, Budjerah and AC/DC.