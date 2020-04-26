News Music News

Watch Tones and I cover ‘Forever Young’ during Music From The Home Front

Tones performs the Alphaville classic from her home

Alex Gallagher
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 01: Tones And I at St Jerome's Laneway Festival on February 1, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Marc Grimwade/WireImage)

Tones and I covered the Alphaville classic, ‘Forever Young’, last night (April 25) when she appeared as part of the live-streamed Music From The Home Front ANZAC Day concert.

Watch the singer-songwriter’s pared-down piano version of the 1984 synth-pop hit below:

Tones has previously performed the song – notably covered by Youth Group back in 2006 –  part of triple j’s Like a Version series last year.

Tones and I joined a wide array of artists who appeared as part of the online ANZAC Day concert, broadcast live on Nine in Australia and Three in New Zealand.

Other artists who performed throughout the evening included Courtney Barnett, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, DMA’S, G Flip, Paul Kelly, Delta Goodrem and more.

Music From the Home Front was conceptualised by Frontier Touring CEO Michael Gudinski, with help from Jimmy Barnes, in honour of ANZAC Day and workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Throughout history music has helped people through times of hardship,” Gudinski commented in a statement announcing the event.

“Music From The Home Front is about uniting Australian and New Zealanders through the power of music in a time that we all need a bit of hope and happiness.”

