Watch Tones And I, G Flip, Adrian Eagle and more perform ‘Fly Away’ on ‘The Sound’

Tones And I has taken to The Sound to give a performance of her new single ‘Fly Away’, enlisting the help of G Flip, Adrian Eagle and more to pull together a huge rendition of the song.

Filmed at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, Tones And I was also joined by the Pierce Brothers, Alice Blake Music and the Melbourne Gospel Choir.

The ensemble were spaced out throughout the entirety of the arena, and transformed the song into a brass-filled gospel cut

Watch the performance below:

‘Fly Away’ was released earlier this month, with Tones And I – real name Toni Watson – saying that it’s about the realities that come with achieving your goals and following your dreams.

“Being a busker, I obviously had bigger dreams,” she said in a press statement at the time of the song’s release.

“However, this song is inspired by the way I thought I would feel versus the way I actually feel. I think that’s very powerful, at least to me.

“It’s about genuine happiness and what we think we need to have happiness versus what we actually want. The truth is we only ever want anything because we think it will make us happy, but it’s never that simple.”

G Flip also released her latest single this month, ‘I’d Rather Go To Bed’, after recently beating out Tones And I for the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Australian Act.

Last night’s episode (Sunday 22 November) of ‘The Sound’ also saw performances from Jimmy Barnes, Tia Gostelow and, controversially, Ziggy Alberts, whose inclusion on the lineup was criticised by fellow performer Julia Jacklin.