Watch Tones And I perform ‘Cloudy Day’ on ‘Colbert’

Tones And I performed her latest single ‘Cloudy Day’ on last night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The singer’s appearance on Colbert, which sees Tones back by a large choir, comes days before the arrival of her debut album, ‘Welcome To The Madhouse’, out this Friday (July 16).

Watch the performance below:

Tones And I – real name Toni Watson, released ‘Cloudy Day’ last month as the third single lifted from ‘Welcome To The Mad House’.

“After my friend T passed away I was struggling to write any songs that were happy or that I even liked,” Watson said upon the single’s release.

“I met up with a friend who told me this saying from his late mum – ‘on a cloudy day, look up into the sky and find the sun.’ I knew I wanted to use that as a lyric and the next time I went into the studio I wrote ‘Cloudy Day.’”

Tones will be celebrating the release of the album by busking around the country in a van, something she did in Byron Bay area for years before the viral success of ‘Dance Monkey’. Dates and locations are revealed when fans pre-order the album.