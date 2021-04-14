Watch Tones And I perform ‘Fly Away’ on ‘Ellen’

Tones And I was the musical guest on Ellen yesterday, performing a pre-recorded version of her 2020 single ‘Fly Away’.

The singer-songwriter’s performance saw her sing the track in what appears to be a vineyard, with a group of ten back-up singers standing in formation behind Tones.

Watch the clip below.

Advertisement

It’s Tones’ second performance on the US daytime talk show in less than 18 months, after she played her smash-hit ‘Dance Monkey’ on the show in person in February last year. That time, the singer received a standing ovation for her performance.

Tones is about to kick off a national tour in Melbourne on April 23, before making her way through Hobart, Brisbane, Cairns and Adelaide. She will conclude the tour with four shows in Sydney over May 17 and 18.

Next month, Tones And I will also appear at Wollongong’s Yours And Owls festival, alongside DMA’S, Cosmo’s Midnight and more. The festival recently announced it would move locations this year to allow for greater COVID-19 safety.

Tones And I has yet to release any new music this year, but has shared two alternate versions of her 2020 single ‘Fly Away’: a remix by Jonas Blue and a rework in honour of her friend King T.