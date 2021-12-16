Watch Tones And I return to her busking roots with performance in streets of Melbourne

Tones And I has gone back to her busking roots, taking to the streets of Melbourne to perform as part of a new government initiative.

Tones And I – real name Toni Watson – famously got her start busking in the streets of Byron Bay, and earlier today (December 16) she performed in Melbourne’s Bourke St. Mall to help kickstart the Victorian government’s $9million ‘On The Road Again’ initiative.

Watson’s performance is the first of a string of free street performances the state government has organised to take place as part of the initiative, with other artists on board including Budjerah and Vika and Linda.

The government has promised that more artists will perform unannounced in the CBD in the lead up to Christmas and into the new year. Watch some clips of Watson’s performance, including songs like ‘Fly Away’, ‘Can’t See The Rain’ and breakout hit ‘Dance Monkey’, below.

On The Road Again, which was initially billed as a $5million programme, was announced earlier this month. The initiative is set to boast more than 300 events throughout the state over the next year.

Some of these, like statewide tour The Push and Phillip Island’s Ocean Sounds festival, have already been announced. Acts that are performing as part of the initiative also include Kaiit, Baker Boy, Emma Donovan And The Putbacks, Gordi and Isaiah Firebrace.

Last month, the Victorian government announced an interruption insurance scheme for music festivals should more events be cancelled due to further COVID-19 outbreaks. Premier Andrews said the scheme was an “Australian-first” and will start as a 12-month pilot program insuring up to $230million.