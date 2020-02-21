Watch Tones And I perform ‘Dance Monkey’ on the Ellen show

Tones And I made her debut on the Ellen show yesterday (February 20) with a performance of her hit single ‘Dance Monkey’.

Though the episode won’t air in Australia until this afternoon (February 21), you can watch the performance below.

Tones And I, real name Toni Watson, received a standing ovation for her performance of the ARIA award-winning hit, which made Aussie history as the longest-running number one in ARIA history. It is also currently sitting at number five on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

At the 2019 ARIA Awards in November, Tones walked away the biggest winner, taking home trophies for Best Pop Release for ‘Dance Monkey’, Best Independent Release for ‘The Kids Are Coming’, Breakthrough Artist and Best Female.

Watson also recently clinched Best New Australian Act at the NME Awards 2020. Other Aussies winners include Mallrat, Tame Impala and Stella Donnelly. Check out the full list of NME Awards 2020 winners here.

Tones is set to appear year’s Groovin The Moo festival, which runs from April 24 to May 9 in regional centres around the country. The singer previously announced a national Australian tour in support of her debut EP ‘The Kids Are Coming’. Check out the full list of dates below, and buy tickets here.

Her extensive touring follows a successful appearance at this year’s Laneway Festival.

Catch Tones & I on tour at the following dates:

Melbourne, The Forum (May 7)

Melbourne, The Forum (8) – SOLD OUT

Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (15) – all ages, SOLD OUT

Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall (17) – all ages

Sydney, Enmore Theatre (20) – all ages

Sydney, Enmore Theatre (21) – all ages, SOLD OUT

Hobart, Goods Shed (23) – SOLD OUT

Fremantle, Metropolis (29)