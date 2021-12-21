Watch Toni Cornell cover ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ on ‘Fallon’ in tribute to her father Chris Cornell

Toni Cornell, the 17-year-old daughter of late rock icon Chris Cornell, has paid homage to her father through a touching new cover of Prince’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’.

Toni Cornell performed the emotional cover – which was recorded by her father prior to his passing and released on the posthumous album ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’ – live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (December 17). Watch it below:

Toni took to Instagram to share a brief clip of the cover, saying that the performance was “in honor of my dad to celebrate his two new Grammy nominations! Daddy I am so honored and hope I did you proud”.

Toni’s mother and Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky commented: “Daddy and I are so so proud of you! Your strength, beauty, love and kindness shine from within. You are so loved”.

Chris Cornell recorded a cover of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ prior to his passing in 2017. A posthumous album, ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’, containing covers recorded in 2016 by the Soundgarden and Audioslave singer was released in December 2020.

‘No One Sings Like You Anymore’ received two Grammy nominations. The covers record will compete for Best Rock Album at the 2022 ceremony, while his version of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’, contends for Best Rock Performance.

Earlier this year, Chris’ widow Vicky confirmed that the Cornell estate is planning on releasing a second volume of covers that the late singer had recorded before his death. According to Vicky, the second covers album was mastered by Chris, but not sequenced. A release date for the album has yet to be announced.