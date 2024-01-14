Watch Tool play ‘Flood’ for the first time in 13 years

Tool have treated fans to a rare performance of ‘Flood’.

The band have just started on their massive US Arena tour, where they played Madison Square Garden on Friday (January 12). It was here that they performed ‘Flood’, a track taken off their 1993 debut ‘Undertow’. The band reportedly haven’t played ‘Flood’ since 2011.

Take a listen to the moment below:

The band also closed their show for the first time with 2001 hit ‘Schism’, which appears on their third album ‘Lateralus’.

Tool are also due to depart on a UK/Europe arena tour starting in May. The band will visit London’s O2 Arena, Manchester’s AO Arena and Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena. Get any remaining tickets here.

They have steadily hinted at the prospect of new music, with bassist Justin Chancellor saying Tool had “many ideas cooking” last October. He confirmed they would start recording once they finished touring: “So we’ve got all the ingredients in place. We’ve just got to really bang it out and spend that time when we’re not touring.”

However, this January, drummer Dan Carey specified their new material might be limited to an EP to get music out faster into the world.

“Our filter system is pretty intense,” he said. “If it gets by the four of us in the band, then we figure it’s going to work. It’s a really painstaking process that we go through to finish [an album], and get it where we are all completely convicted.”

He continued: “It pays off in the long run because we never really get tired of performing our songs. It gives rise to a vehicle that we can all believe in.”

In other news, frontman Maynard James Keenan has earned his black belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu.