Watch TOWNS embrace their romantic side in new video for ‘98’

Adelaide pop-punk outfit TOWNS have shared a goofy new video for their latest single, ‘98’.

Fitting perfectly with the duo’s jovial spirit, there isn’t a second of seriousness in the new clip. In it, vocalist/guitarist Aston Valladares preps himself up for a date with drummer Daniel Steinert, who seems less than enthused at Valladares’ overbearing affection – until Valladares treats him to an especially romantic night on the town.

Part of the video’s charm comes in its choppy, DIY aesthetic, which Valladares explained was exactly what TOWNS were aiming for.

“This video brought us back to how we used to make videos in the early days of TOWNS,” he said in a press release. “[It was] just ourselves, a few friends and a fun time. We wanted a simple, wholesome, genuine video that showed the heartfelt nature of the song.”

Take a look at the video for ‘98’, directed by Steinert and Luke Fran, below:

On the video’s making-of process, Valladares noted that it took the band, Fran and Rachie Whitford just a single week to make. “We knew we wanted a video for this song but jamming it in has been the hardest task to pull,” he said.

“Because this was just us and a small team of our closest friends, we feel this is a really good representation of TOWNS. Last minute, spontaneous and under the pump; I’d say that’s how we get our best work done.”

TOWNS released ‘98’ as a single last month. It came as their second release for 2021, following the track ‘Swimming’ back in April.

Alongside their new video, the band have announced their first vinyl release in the form of a compilation record titled ‘TOWNS So Far’. It includes their 2018 EP ‘Television’, all five standalone single TOWNS have released to far (including last year’s hit ‘Boring’), and two previously unreleased B-sides.

‘TOWNS So Far’ is available to pre-order now from the band’s website.