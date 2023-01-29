Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover a Mötley Crüe classic

Toyah Willcox and husband Robert Fripp have taken on a Mötley Crüe classic for the latest in their long-running Sunday Lunch series – check out ‘Shout At The Devil’ below.

‘Shout At The Devil’ was originally released on 1983’s Mötley Crüe album of the same name, and today (January 29) Willcox and Fripp performed the heavy metal track in their kitchen.

The pair were helped out by a wind machine and a sign that says Fripp should have been in Mötley Crüe, as well as King Crimson. ”It’s time for another awesome Sunday Lunch and this week it’s an epic one,” reads the description.

Check out the performance below:

Willcox and Fripp’s Mötley Crüe cover is the latest in a long line of metal reworkings. Last week, the pair took on the KISS classic ‘I Was Made For Lovin You’ while previously the likes of Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’, Korn’s ‘Blind’, Megadeth’s ‘Holy Wars’ and Metallica’s ‘Seek And Destroy’ have all had the Sunday Lunch treatment.

Back in 2021, the pair covered Mötley Crüe’s ‘Girls Girls Girls’.

Sunday Lunch kicked off in 2020, with Toyah Willcox explaining the following year that she started the videos to help Fripp power through the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Last year, Fripp revealed that the series had upset some King Crimson fans. “My wife insists performers have a responsibility to lift people’s spirits in hard times. Do I respect that? My answer is yes, completely and utterly I do,” Fripp said in response.

Later this year, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are set to tour the UK and Ireland together, including a show at London’s Wembley Stadium. Tickets are onsale now.

“We had an incredible time playing ‘The Stadium Tour’ in North America this summer and we truly can’t wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023,” said Mötley Crüe.

Check out the dates below.

May

22 – Bramall Lane, Sheffield

July

1 – Wembley Stadium, London

2 – Lytham Festival, Lytham

4 – Marlay Park, Dublin, Ireland

6 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil has also revealed that the band are planning a 2024 tour and intend to complete a third Las Vegas residency.

The band have also confirmed dates in North America, Europe and South America.