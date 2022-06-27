Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover Foo Fighters’ ‘All My Life’

Toyah Willcox and her husband, King Crimson founder Robert Fripp, have shared a cover of the Foo Fighters’ 2002 hit ‘All My Life’.

The cover comes as the latest in the pair’s ‘Sunday Lunch’ series, which they launched during the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020. While Fripp plays the song’s melody on an electric guitar, Willcox – naked and painted blue, with sheets of gold leaf stuck to her body – sings lead vocals and douses herself in a rainbow of paint.

Have a look at the cover below:

Willcox and Fripp’s latest cover comes at a pivotal time for the Foo Fighters. The band are currently gearing up to perform their first shows since the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in Bogotá, Colombia on March 25.

The band will host two shows in Hawkins’ honour – the first at London’s Wembley Stadium on Saturday September 3, and the second at LA’s Kia Forum on Tuesday September 27. Both shows will feature sprawling rosters of special guests, including the likes of Nirvana‘s Krist Novoselic, Queens Of The Stone Age‘s Josh Homme, Queen‘s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Supergrass, Liam Gallagher and Mark Ronson.

Yesterday (June 26), frontman Dave Grohl appeared onstage – alongside Bruce Springsteen – during Paul McCartney‘s headlining set at Glastonbury 2022. They performed The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ and Wings’ ‘Band On The Run’. It marked Grohl’s first time performing in public since Hawkins’ death.

In recent weeks, Willcox and Fripp have put their ‘Sunday Lunch’ spin on songs by Grace Jones, Rage Against The Machine, INXS, Hole, Radiohead and Garbage.

Last August, Willcox released her 16th studio album, ‘Posh Pop’, which she previewed with the Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox-featuring ‘Levitate’. Discussing the album with NME, Willcox explained that much of the album was made during the peak of the pandemic.

“When COVID stopped everything [in 2020], it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording,” Willcox said. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.”

King Crimson co-founder Ian McDonald – who also co-founded hard rock titans Foreigner – died in February at the age of 75. According to a representative, McDonald “passed away peacefully on February 9, 2022 in his home in New York City, surrounded by his family”. No cause of death has been officially revealed. It follows the recent deaths of fellow King Crimson members Gordon Haskell and Bill Rieflin.