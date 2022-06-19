Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover Grace Jones’ ‘Slave To The Rhythm’

Toyah Willcox and her husband, King Crimson founder Robert Fripp have shared a cover of Grace Jones‘ ‘Slave To The Rhythm’ – check it out below.

The clip is the latest in their long-running ‘Sunday Lunch’ series which was launched in 2020 due to Fripp missing playing out live as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

In recent weeks, they’ve covered Hole’s ‘Celebrity Skin’, INXS’ ‘Devil Inside’, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Can’t Stop’, The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’, Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ and Garbage’s ‘I Think I’m Paranoid’. Last week the pair took on Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Killing In The Name Of’.

For their reworking of ‘Slave To The Rhythm’, the lead single from Jones’ 1985 album of the same name, the pair take up residence in their kitchen once more, with a backdrop that features sbanner that read: “Rhythm Of Life” and “The Posh Pop Three”.

Willcox dons a long-sleeved shiny red dress for the performance, along with a red scarf, while Fripp wears his trademark shirt and waistcoat ensemble. The pair are also joined remotely by musician Simon Darlow on guitar.

“Toyah & Robert are back in the kitchen for a special premiere performance of Slave To The Rhythm and Simon joins remotely so The Posh Pop Three are together again,” Willcox captioned the new video. You can watch their latest cover below.

Willcox is set to make her Isle of Wight Festival debut this afternoon (June 19), performing on the Big Top Stage.

Last August, Willcox released her 16th studio album ‘Posh Pop’, which she previewed with the single ‘Levitate’ featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox.

Discussing the album in an interview with NME, Willcox explained how it came about. “When COVID stopped everything last year, it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording the next album,” she said. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.

“‘Posh Pop’ was a magical experience created out of the need and ability to make contact with our fans in a heartfelt way. Also the terrifying distance between those who run the world and those on the ground inspired my writing.

She added: “Working with Fripp in the studio, we just handed him the chord charts the day before and said: ‘We want you to come in and improvise and that’s what we’ll use’. It was spontaneous.”

Meanwhile, Grace Jones debuted a pair of new tracks at Meltdown Festival last weekend, a festival which she curated this year.

The singer played ‘Blacker Than Black’ and ‘Sunshine In Wartime’ on Friday (June 10), opening the 27th edition of the festival held at the Southbank Centre in London.