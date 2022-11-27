Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover Megadeth’s ‘Holy Wars’

Toyah Willcox and her husband/King Crimson founder Robert Fripp have covered Megadeth’s ‘Holy Wars…The Punishment Due’ for the latest in their Sunday Lunch series – check it out below.

Originally released in 1990 as the opening track to Megadeth’s seminal fourth album ‘Rust In Piece’, Fripp and Willcox’s kitchen cover sees the pair channelling the same scuzzy aggression while holding a giant crown balloon.

In recent weeks, the pair have embraced their love of metal with covers of Metallica‘s ‘Seek And Destroy’, Black Sabbath’s ‘Children Of The Grave’, Korn’s 1994 hit ‘Blind’, Slipknot’s ‘Psychosocial’ and Limp Bizkit’s ‘Nookie’.

Check out Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox’s take on the thrash metal anthem ‘Holy Wars…The Punishment Due’ below.

In recent weeks, the pair have also teamed up Chesney Hawkes. With him, the pair covered ‘Summer Of 69’, ‘Mr Brightside’, ‘Stacy’s Mom’ and Hawkes’ own ‘The One And Only’.

Speaking to The Guardian in early 2021, Willcox said that she had decided to launch the Sunday Lunch series in a bid to help her husband get through the COVID-enforced lockdown period.

Last month, Fripp said the Sunday Lunch series had upset some King Crimson fans. He refused to pander to them however, saying: “We’re keenly aware of what people have experienced during lockdown. I mean, banged up in a small apartment while your mother’s dying and you can’t go to the funeral. My wife said to me, if all we’ve done in two years is help one person through their bad time, it’s all worth it.”

“My wife insists performers have a responsibility to lift people’s spirits in hard times. Do I respect that? My answer is yes, completely and utterly I do,” he added.

Speaking to NME last summer, Willcox said that she and Fripp were developing their collaborative partnership into a “bigger brand” with the aim to make their site “more like a TV station”.

Next year, Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox will take Sunday Lunch out on the road. They announced a joint 2023 tour back in June, but are yet to formally reveal when and where they’ll be playing.