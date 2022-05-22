Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover Radiohead’s ‘Creep’

Toyah Willcox and her husband, King Crimson founder Robert Fripp have shared a cover of Radiohead‘s ‘Creep’ – check it out below.

The clip is the latest in their long-running ‘Sunday Lunch’ series which was launched in 2020 due to Fripp missing live performance as a result of the coronavirus lockdown.

In recent weeks, they’ve covered Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Can’t Stop’, The Who’s ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’, Queens Of The Stone Age‘s ‘No One Knows‘ and The Cranberries’ ‘Zombie’. Last week the pair took on Garbage’s ‘I Think I’m Paranoid’.

For their reworking of ‘Creep’, taken from Radiohead’s 1993 debut album ‘Pablo Honey’, the pair take up residence in their kitchen once more, with a backdrop which features a banner that reads: “Fripp’s A Creep’.

Willcox, who sometimes performs on top of the couple’s kitchen table, stands alongside Fripp at the front of the screen this week, donning a halter top made from clingfilm featuring what appear to be two tiny photographs of Fripp.

“Toyah & Robert are just like angels and weirdos this Sunday. This week’s lunch is so very special and might just not belong here,” Willcox captioned the new video. You can watch their latest cover below.

In August, Willcox released her 16th studio album ‘Posh Pop’, which she previewed with the single ‘Levitate’ featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox.

Discussing the album in an interview with NME, Willcox explained how it came about. “When COVID stopped everything last year, it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording the next album,” she said. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.

“‘Posh Pop’ was a magical experience created out of the need and ability to make contact with our fans in a heartfelt way. Also the terrifying distance between those who run the world and those on the ground inspired my writing.

She added: “Working with Fripp in the studio, we just handed him the chord charts the day before and said: ‘We want you to come in and improvise and that’s what we’ll use’. It was spontaneous.”

King Crimson co-founder Ian McDonald, the multi-instrumentalist who also co-founded hard rock titans Foreigner, died in February at the age of 75.

According to a representative, McDonald “passed away peacefully on February 9, 2022 in his home in New York City, surrounded by his family”. No cause of death has yet been officially revealed.

McDonald’s passing follows the recent deaths of fellow King Crimson members Gordon Haskell and Bill Rieflin.

Meanwhile, Radiohead‘s Ed O’Brien has reflected on 25 years of the band’s iconic 1997 album ‘OK Computer’, which celebrated its birthday yesterday (May 21).