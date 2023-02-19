Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover Republica’s ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’

Toyah Willcox and her husband, King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp have covered Republica’s ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’ – check it out below

In honour of Valentine’s Day, Willcox and Fripp have turned this week’s Sunday Lunch session into a bit of a love-in, performing the Republica classic in front of heart-shaped balloons.

Willcox then told Fripp she was going to “snog your face off” at the end of the video. “Suck face, sweetlips,” replied Fripp before the pair burst into laughter.

“The kitchen is playing host to this Republica classic, and it’s delivered in a way only Toyah and Robert know how,” reads the description. “No Words!!!!” – check it out below.

In 2021, Willcox and Fripp shared a cover of Soft Cell’s ‘Tainted Love’ in honour of Valentine’s Day while last year saw them perform ‘Too Drunk To Fuck’ by The Dead Kennedys.

In recent weeks, the pair have covered The Tubes’ classic proto-punk anthem ‘White Punks On Dope’, Mötley Crüe’s ‘Shout At The Devil’ and KISS’ ‘I Was Made For Lovin You’.

Last week, the pair took on Willcox’s own ‘Dance In The Hurricane’ from 2008’s ‘In The Court Of The Crimson Queen’ in honour of a new, expanded ‘Rhythm Deluxe’ version of the record.

Toyah’s album In The Court Of The Crimson Queen | Rhythm Deluxe Edition is out now to stream/download & on CD / 2LP translucent red vinyl https://t.co/ClPCAqDBvV Catch Dance In The Hurricane in T & Robert’s Sun Lunch, today at midday https://t.co/seajiSmPEX@DemonMusicGroup pic.twitter.com/PbI918VMVE — Toyah Willcox (@toyahofficial) February 12, 2023

Sunday Lunch kicked off in 2020, with Willcox explaining that she started the videos to help Fripp power through the COVID-19 lockdowns. Speaking to NME, she said that in the future, they were “going to take it a lot further”.

Last year, Fripp revealed that the series had upset some King Crimson fans. “My wife insists performers have a responsibility to lift people’s spirits in hard times. Do I respect that? My answer is yes, completely and utterly I do,” Fripp said in response.

“We’re keenly aware of what people have experienced during lockdown. I mean, banged up in a small apartment while your mother’s dying and you can’t go to the funeral. My wife said to me, if all we’ve done in two years is help one person through their bad time, it’s all worth it,” he added.