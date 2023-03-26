Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover The J. Geils Band’s ‘Centerfold’

Toyah Willcox and her husband, King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp have covered The J. Geils Band’s ‘Centerfold’ – check it out below.

The couple performed the 1981 hit single as part of their Sunday Lunch series.

The song featured on the album ‘Freeze Frame’ and it went to the top of US Billboard Hot 100 chart in February 1982 for six weeks. It also charted at Number Three in the official UK singles chart.

At the end of the clip, the duo also announced that they will be performing at the Isle Of Wight Festival on June 18 alongside headliners Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams.

The festival, which will return to Seaclose Park, Newport with a line-up that also features Courteeners, Manic Street Preachers, Blondie and more, will take place from June 15-18. You can purchase any remaining tickets here.

Meanwhile, Willcox and Fripp’s latest cover followed last month’s take of Republica’s ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’.

This year, the pair have already covered The Tubes’ classic proto-punk anthem ‘White Punks On Dope’, Mötley Crüe’s ‘Shout At The Devil’ and KISS’ ‘I Was Made For Lovin You’.

The pair also recently took on Willcox’s own ‘Dance In The Hurricane’ from 2008’s ‘In The Court Of The Crimson Queen’ in honour of a new, expanded ‘Rhythm Deluxe’ version of the record.

Sunday Lunch kicked off in 2020, with Willcox explaining that she started the videos to help Fripp power through the COVID-19 lockdowns. Speaking to NME, she said that in the future, they were “going to take it a lot further”.