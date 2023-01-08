Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover The Offspring’s ‘The Kids Aren’t Alright’

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have taken on The Offspring’s ‘The Kids Aren’t Alright’ in their second Sunday Lunch of the year.

Originally appearing on The Offspring’s iconic 1998 album ‘Americana’, Willcox and Fripp’s cover of ‘The Kids Aren’t Alright’ captures its snotty rebellion perfectly.

During the performance, Willcox can be seen waving a flag in front of a wind machine, while Fripp plays guitar. In the description they explained, “it’s a proper loud one this week as [we] take on this true anthem”

Check it out below:

The pair kicked off 2023 with a fiery rendition of Republica’s ‘Ready To Go’ while December saw a host of festive classics including covers of ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ and ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’.

Before that, Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp paid tribute to a host of rock classics, including takes on Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’, Korn’s ‘Blind’, Megadeth’s ‘Holy Wars’ and Metallica’s ‘Seek And Destroy’.

Sunday Lunch kicked off in 2020, with Willcox explaining the following year that she started the videos to help Fripp power through the COVID-19 lockdowns. Speaking to NME, she said that in the future, they were “going to take it a lot further”.

Last year, Fripp revealed that the series had upset some King Crimson fans, but at 76, he’d been unfazed by their negativity. “My wife insists performers have a responsibility to lift people’s spirits in hard times. Do I respect that? My answer is yes, completely and utterly I do,” Fripp said.

“We’re keenly aware of what people have experienced during lockdown. I mean, banged up in a small apartment while your mother’s dying and you can’t go to the funeral. My wife said to me, if all we’ve done in two years is help one person through their bad time, it’s all worth it,” he added.

Later this year, Fripp and Willcox will take Sunday Lunch on the road. They announced a joint 2023 tour back in June, and revealed the full itinerary – 14 shows sprawling over the bulk of next October – last month. Check out the dates here.