Watch Toyah Willcox cover a KISS classic while dressed up like a unicorn

Toyah Willcox has covered KISS classic ‘I Was Made For Lovin You’ while dressed as a giant pink and purple unicorn, with husband Robert Fripp joining in on electric guitar – check it out below.

‘I Was Made For Lovin You’ was originally released in 1979 as part of KISS’ seventh studio album ‘Dynasty’ but has now been reworked by Willcox and Fripp as the latest track in their longrunning Sunday Lunch series.

“It’s that time of the week when it all goes crazy in the FrippCox kitchen, and honestly it’s just gone [up] a level,” reads the description of the video.

The pair kicked off 2023 with a fiery rendition of Republica’s ‘Ready To Go’ and a snotty take on on The Offspring’s ‘The Kids Aren’t Alright’. Last week, the pair shared an updated version of Toyah Willcox’s ‘Latex Messiah’ while back in December, the pair covered a host of festive classics including ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ and ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’.

Their KISS cover is the latest in a long line of rock classics, with the likes of Black Sabbath’s ‘Paranoid’, Korn’s ‘Blind’, Megadeth’s ‘Holy Wars’ and Metallica’s ‘Seek And Destroy’ already getting the Sunday Lunch treatment.

Sunday Lunch kicked off in 2020, with Toyah Willcox explaining the following year that she started the videos to help Fripp power through the COVID-19 lockdowns. Speaking to NME, she said that in the future, they were “going to take it a lot further”.

Last year, Fripp revealed that the series had upset some King Crimson fans, but at 76, he’d been unfazed by their negativity. “My wife insists performers have a responsibility to lift people’s spirits in hard times. Do I respect that? My answer is yes, completely and utterly I do,” Fripp said.

“We’re keenly aware of what people have experienced during lockdown. I mean, banged up in a small apartment while your mother’s dying and you can’t go to the funeral. My wife said to me, if all we’ve done in two years is help one person through their bad time, it’s all worth it,” he added.

Elsewhere KISS have announced details of their final ever UK gigs with tickets for the shows are onsale now.

The legendary rockers have been on a farewell tour dubbed ‘End Of The Road’ since 2018. They’d announced at the time that they’d be embarking on one final tour before hanging up their iconic costumes.

KISS are set to play:

JUNE

03 – Plymouth, Home Park

05 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

06 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

JULY

05 – London, The O2

07 – Manchester, AO Arena

08 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro