Watch Toyah Willcox cover The Velvet Underground’s ‘Venus In Furs’

Toyah Willcox and husband Robert Fripp have shared a cover of the The Velvet Underground’s ‘Venus In Furs’ – listen to it below.

It’s part of their regular, ongoing series of “Sunday Lunch” online performances which see them perform a cover together at home in their kitchen – something they started during lockdown.

In the latest edition, Willcox delivers a flamboyant rendition of ‘Venus In Furs’ whilst stood on a kitchen table top.

Advertisement

Fripp is seen gazing up at Wilcox and chimes in with comments like: “Toyah will do almost anything to get out of cooking,” and “I wonder if we’re having dessert.”

You can watch the performance here:

The pair launched their Sunday Lunch video series last year, sharing renditions of songs by Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.

Their last cover was of Shirley Bassey’s ‘Goldfinger’ and before that, Willcox performed a version of The Cult’s ‘She Sells Sanctuary’ to welcome home Fripp, who had been away for a while.

During this time, the pair started Sunday Lunch off-shoot, Sunday Lunch Love Letters, where they would perform songs on a split-screen from different locations.

Advertisement

Willcox revealed in February that her Sunday Lockdown Lunch video series started because her husband, King Crimson‘s Robert Fripp, was having withdrawals from performing.

Last month, Willcox released her 16th studio album ‘Posh Pop’, which she previewed with the single ‘Levitate’ featuring Simon Darlow and Bobby Willcox.

Discussing the album in a recent interview with NME, Willcox explained how it came about. “When COVID stopped everything last year, it allowed me to concentrate on writing and recording the next album,” she said. “We recorded in Simon’s outdoor studio with just him, my husband and I.

“‘Posh Pop’ was a magical experience created out of the need and ability to make contact with our fans in a heartfelt way. Also the terrifying distance between those who run the world and those on the ground inspired my writing.”

She added: “Working with Fripp in the studio, we just handed him the chord charts the day before and said: ‘We want you to come in and improvise and that’s what we’ll use’. It was spontaneous.”