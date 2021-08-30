Toyah Willcox has covered Bruce Springsteen and Patti Smith‘s ‘Because The Night’ for her husband Robert Fripp as their YouTube series continues – watch the performance below.

The cover is the fourth instalment of their Love Letters offshoot of the Sunday Lockdown Lunch series, with the couple’s usual lockdown covers videos having to be put on hold after Fripp headed back out on tour with King Crimson.

So far in the Love Letters series, Willcox has covered Chris Isaak’s ‘Wicked Game’, Divinyls’ ‘I Touch Myself’ and more.

“Hooray! My wife has sent me a viddy!” Fripp says jubilantly from a hotel room to open the video, proceeding to play the clip of Willcox covering ‘Because The Night’.

Watch the cover below:

Willcox recently told NME that she and Fripp are planning to develop their covers series into “a bigger brand”. “The aim is to make our site more like a TV station,” she said. “We’ve loved making the content and we’re going to take it a lot further. There will be a product line, but also it’s going to start to run like Toyah and Robert TV. It’s going to become educational in a very unique way.

The pair’s Sunday Lockdown Lunch series began last year, and saw them sharing a new cover version each Sunday from their kitchen, with Willcox singing and Fripp on guitar.

Throughout the series, they’ve covered the likes of Nirvana, David Bowie, Metallica, Billy Idol, The Rolling Stones, Judas Priest, The Prodigy, Guns N’ Roses, Alice Cooper and more through Willcox’s YouTube channel.