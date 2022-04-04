Watch the trailer for Danny Boyle’s new Sex Pistols series, ‘Pistol’

The official trailer for the new Sex Pistols TV series, Pistol, has been released – check it out below.

Created and written by Craig Pearce and directed by Danny Boyle, the six-episode show is set to premiere on Disney+ on May 31.

Pistol is based on Steve Jones‘ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol and features a cast of newcomers, including Toby Wallace as Jones, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Anson Boon as John Lydon and Christian Lees as Glen Matlock.

Arriving today (April 4) the brief official trailer for Pistol – titled ‘Destroy’ – sees Boon’s Lydon tell his bandmates that “the monarchy has stolen our future” before we hear of the start of “a youth revolution”.

Elsewhere, there are snippets of the Sex Pistols performing onstage as well as a recreation of the moment that the band signed their record deal with A&M outside of Buckingham Palace.

Check out the trailer here:

An official synopsis for Pistol describes the show as being about “a rock and roll revolution”, reading: “The furious, raging storm at the centre of this revolution are the Sex Pistols – and at the centre of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones.

“Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heart-breaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music.”

It continues: “This is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with ‘no future,’ who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.”

Pistol also stars Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren.

Speaking to NME about the show recently, Anton Boon explained: “This is the story of the underdog. I think that will always be a story worth telling and it will never not be relevant.”

Christian Lees added: “Telling their [Sex Pistols’] story taught me the impact of bravery. These kids took on the order of things, the establishment.”