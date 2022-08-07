Watch Travis Scott perform his first major headline show since Astroworld in London

Last night (August 6) saw Travis Scott give his first major headline performance since last year’s Astroworld tragedy.

Performing the first of two sold-out headline shows at London’s O2 Arena – the second coming tonight (August 7) – Scott kicked off the proceedings with a performance of ‘Hold That Heat’. Pyrotechnics framed Scott as he entered on a podium, with much of his set – which included ‘Butterfly Effect’, ‘Way Back’, ‘MAFIA’ and ‘Sicko Mode’ among the 23-song setlist (which you can see in full below) – captured by fans and quickly shared to social media.

TRAVIS SCOTT OPENING UP HIS SHOW AT THE O2 IN LONDON!!!!! He’s back 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6DZCqHvMzT — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE (@dailytrvis) August 6, 2022

Travis Scott burned the O2 in London tonight.Goddd he is the best!! 🇬🇧🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sogcevtJCN — Akif (@Akf_333) August 6, 2022

@trvisXX Travis Scott at @TheO2 tonight went beyond wild, never seen a crowd like it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CDf9o2UWPe — AB (@Adam__Baines) August 6, 2022

Notably, the night saw Scott perform ‘God’s Country’ – a thus-far-unreleased track featuring Kanye West – lifted from his upcoming fourth studio album, ‘Utopia’. He also performed the unreleased song ‘Lost Forever’.

TRAVIS SCOTT PERFORMED A NEW SONG FROM UTOPIA pic.twitter.com/XntxNkwYxF — TRAVIS SCOTT FAN PAGE 🎪 RodeoTheAlbum (@RodeoTheAlbum) August 6, 2022

The rapper was joined in London by his partner, Kylie Jenner, and their daughter Stormi. Both attended last night’s show, with one eagle-eyed fan capturing the artist’s four-year-old dancing along.

Stormi is Travis Scott's biggest fan! 🤎 pic.twitter.com/CSKoHoFggs — TRAVIS SCOTT FANPAGE 🌵 (@dailytrvisxx) August 6, 2022

Travis Scott played:

1. ‘Hold That Heat’

2. ‘Highest In The Room’

3. ‘Butterfly Effect’

4. ‘Escape Plan’

5. ‘Stargazing’

6. ‘Carousel’

7. ‘Mamacita’

8. ‘Way Back’

9. ‘The Scotts’

10. ‘Praise God’

11. ‘God’s Country’

12. ‘Fair Trade’

13. ‘Lost Forever’

14. ‘Mafia’

15. ‘Skeletons’

16. ‘90210’

17. ‘Love Galore’

18. ‘No Bystanders’

19. ‘Franchise’

20. ‘Yosemite’

21. ‘Antidote’

22. ‘Sicko Mode’

23. ‘Goosebumps’

Scott himself revelled in the night’s proceedings, sharing his thoughts in a tweet late last night.

Wooooowwwww just woooowwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) August 6, 2022

Incrementally increasing his public presence in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy – which saw 10 people killed and dozens more injured during his headlining performance – Scott has performed at several private events this year, including a pre-Oscars party and a Coachella afterparty. His first public appearance since Astroworld came in an unannounced set at Miami nightclub E11even that he performed May.

Additionally, Scott performed at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. Himself a nominee, Scott took to the stage on May 15 and performed several of his best-known songs, such as ‘Goosebumps’ and ‘Sicko Mode’.

Last week saw the rapper announce a seven-night residency at Las Vegas nightclub Zouk. Dubbed the ‘Road To Utopia’, the stint will go down this September.

News of the “mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience” followed the release of Scott’s latest single, ‘Never Sleep’. The collaboration with NAV (that also featured Lil Baby) marked Scott’s first new music a lead artist since last November’s double A-side, ‘Mafia / Escape Plan’.