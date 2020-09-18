Watch Trixie Mattel’s country cover of Lana Del Rey’s ‘Video Games’

Trixie Mattel has shared a country cover of Lana Del Rey‘s breakthrough hit ‘Video Games’.

The country queen, who has appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3, released a video of her performing the track in a grainy homage to Del Rey’s original clip in 2011. You can watch it below.

A host of artists have covered the track over the years, including Maggie Rogers and Mallrat, Helsinki and Kasabian.

Meanwhile, Del Rey recently explained how her live duet with Joan Baez last October came about.

Baez joined Del Rey on stage at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, with the two performing Baez’s 1975 song ‘Diamonds & Rust’ and a cover of Bob Dylan‘s ‘Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right’.

Speaking about how the Baez duet, Del Rey said that she and Baez rehearsed at the latter’s kitchen table ahead of the show.

“On the last tour, we went to Berkeley and I really wanted to do ‘Diamonds and Rust’ with Joan, and she was kind enough to accommodate me,” Del Rey recalled.

“Nobody necessarily wants to show up to do a giant show for 15,000 kids at Berkeley, but she told me that if I’d drive out 80 miles from Berkeley, then we could practice at her kitchen table, and if it was good, she would do it.

“So that’s what I did. She corrected me on all my harmonies, and by the end, it was great.”

Del Rey also shared her thoughts on the mental impact of the coronavirus pandemic – offering her view that society is realising a sense of “existential panic” as a result of the global health crisis.