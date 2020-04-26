Watch Troye Sivan and Kim Petras perform for Stonewall benefit livestream

Troye Sivan and Kim Petras were among the performers for a Stonewall benefit livestream this week – watch footage back below.

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back virtual gig raised funds for The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, a nonprofit charity that gives financial assistance to LGBTQ+ workers in the nightlife industry that have lost work due to coronavirus.

During the gig, Sivan played his recent single ‘Take Yourself Home’ as part of the stream.

Petras, meanwhile, performed an acoustic cover of Paris Hilton’s debut single ‘Stars Are Blind’. Responding to the cover, Hilton wrote on Twitter: “This was so beautiful it made me cry.” Watch footage from The Stonewall Inn Gives Back below.

Petras’ performance kicks off at 9:53, while Sivan plays ‘Take Yourself Home’ from 1:45:58.

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back is the latest in hundreds of virtual gigs and festivals popping up across the internet as people self-isolate due to coronavirus.

Last night (April 25), Australian artists including Tame Impala, Courtney Barnett and DMA’s paid tribute to frontline workers in the country with a streamed gig online.

Other big recent events included Lady Gaga’s fundraiser One World: Together At Home, which featured performances from the likes of Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift and has raised over £100 million so far for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

A festival within Minecraft was shut down last night (April 25) after over 100,000 people tried to access the gig and crashed the servers. The likes of Massive Attack, Sports Team and IDLES were set to play Block By Blockwest.