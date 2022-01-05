Watch Turnstile bring ‘GLOW ON’ to the ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’ series

Turnstile have performed a number of tracks from their acclaimed 2021 album ‘GLOW ON’ for their ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’ debut – you can watch their set below.

The Baltimore five-piece are the latest musical guests on the popular NPR Music series, which sees artists play stripped-down versions of their songs.

Turnstile filmed their ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’ set at drummer Daniel Fang’s house in Baltimore, with the band playing in a room filled with stuffed animals and toys.

The band played seven tracks from ‘GLOW ON’ – which featured in the top 10 of NME‘s best 50 albums of 2021 – during their ‘Tiny Desk’ set, with a softer approach being taken by Turnstile in their performance to suit the typical tone of the series.

You can watch Turnstile’s ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’ performance above.

Turnstile will tour in the UK and Europe later this month and into February ahead of a co-headlining slot at 2000trees Festival in July.

You can see the band’s upcoming tour dates below, and grab any remaining tour tickets here.

January

29 – Rock City, Nottingham

February

1 – Roundhouse, London

3 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

5 – The Refectory, Leeds

7 – Palladium Cologne, Cologne, Germany

8 – Patronaat, Haarlem, Netherlands

9 – Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin, Germany

10 – Conne Island, Leipzig, Germany

11 – Gruenspan, Hamburg, Germany

12 – Mod, Hasselt, Belgium

15 – Élysée Montmartre, Paris, France

Last month Turnstile made their late-night US TV debut with an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The band performed ‘MYSTERY’ and ‘T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)’ during their appearance.